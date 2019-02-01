Abdi swung 1st at Ottawa police officer, defence alleges

A defence lawyer for Ottawa police Const. Daniel Montsion says video shown in court Tuesday suggests Abdirahman Abdi swung at his client first before the officer retaliated.

Montsion is on trial for manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with Abdi's death in 2016. Montsion has pleaded not guilty.

The Crown has suggested Montsion arrived on scene outside Abdi's Hilda Street apartment on July 24, 2016 to find Abdi facing another officer and immediately started to punch Abdi in the head and face.

But defence lawyer Solomon Friedman on Tuesday took the court through a surveillance video of the arrest frame by frame, with the video appearing to show Abdi's arm extended toward the officer just as he arrived on scene, before Montsion took any swings. It is not clear from the video whether Abdi hit Montsion or not.

The footage was a surprise to Crown witness Ross McGhie, a jogger who was out for a Sunday run with his wife when he saw the altercation between Abdi and police unfold.

Witness 'flabbergasted'

"I'm absolutely flabbergasted," McGhie told the court Tuesday after watching a surveillance video of the arrest.

"This is very different from the scene I've recalled for the last three years."

McGhie had told the court last week he was disgusted to see Montsion throw the punches when he arrived to aid the other officer — a move McGhie described as a sudden escalation of violence.

Ross McGhie and his partner were returning from a run when they saw a police officer pursuing Abdirahman Abdi on July 24, 2016. (CBC)

McGhie had described Montsion as a hockey enforcer, going after another player. He told investigators previously that Montsion was "unsporting" for wearing gloves while he was punching Abdi.

Part of his disgust stemmed from his memory of the other officer on scene, Const. Dave Weir, restraining Abdi in a sort of grappling hold when Montsion arrived, leaving Abdi unable to block or dodge the blows.

But after a full day of cross-examination on Tuesday, which included watching the surveillance video footage frame by frame, McGhie's perceptions seemed to change.

He said he was surprised to find that Abdi was not restrained, and acknowledged that Abdi's arm appeared to strike out toward Montsion.

Video not yet accepted as evidence

The video has not yet been accepted as evidence due to technical issues with the playback speed.

In the video, Abdi turned to face Montsion as he arrived on scene. Weir kicked Abdi in the back of the leg and hit him in the leg with a baton.

That's when Abdi's arm appears to extend toward Montsion.

A longer version of the video secured as digital evidence in the trial of Const. Daniel Montsion. It appears to show Abdirahman Abdi being kicked and punched by police officers in front of the apartment building at 55 Hilda St. 5:51

McGhie's cross examination continues Wednesday. He is the last eye-witness expected to testify as part of the Crown's case.