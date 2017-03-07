Abdirahman Abdi wasn't aggressive during arrest, witness testifies

Abdirahman Abdi was evasive but not aggressive to police before he lost consciousness during his violent arrest, a witness told court Tuesday.

Wendy Dunford is the first Crown witness to testify they saw Abdi try to avoid police and take several blows to the head and body before he stopped moving.

The 37-year-old Abdi died in hospital on July 25, 2016, the day after his arrest.

Ottawa police Const. Daniel Montsion has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in Abdi's death.

"I never saw Mr. Abdi make an aggressive move toward either police officer," Dunford told the court.

"But he wasn't compliant."

Abdi carried weighted mat

Duford and her husband Ross McGhie were walking home after they finished their Sunday morning run when they saw Abdi running down Wellington Street West toward Hilda Street.

He was carrying a 13.6 kilogram rubber mat used to weigh down temporary street signs over his head.

Dunford said he was being followed by police who shouted for him to stop, but they weren't moving too fast.

"He was just kind of plodding along," she said.

The weighted rubber mat Abdirahman Abdi held over his head while fleeing police is now an exhibit in the manslaughter trial of Const. Daniel Montsion (Laura Osman/CBC)

The officer, Const. Dave Weir, was using his baton to try to hit Abdi, she said, and Abdi was using the rubber mat as a sort of shield.

At one point, she said Weir pushed Abdi hard enough that he dropped.

She watched as Abdi got to the door of his apartment building, where Weir hit him with his baton several times.

Still, she said, he didn't appear to fight back from where she was standing down the street, about 40 metres away.

Punches were 'excessive'

It wasn't long before Const. Montsion arrived, she said.

She told Crown prosecutor Phillip Perlmutter she didn't see him stop or take a pause before he entered the altercation and started punching Abdi.

She recalls Montsion punching Abdi five to 10 times in his head and neck, though video evidence shows Montsion initially punching Abdi only twice.

CBC EXPLAINS | Why none of the videos showing the arrest may ever be shown in court

After that, Abdi fell to the ground and she couldn't see much of what happened next.

Defence counsel Solomon Friedman asked Dunford if she thought the force was excessive.

"Given that [Abdi] had not shown any aggression, that he was unarmed and they had him more or less cornered, yes," she said.

Dunford's testimony is expected to continue Wednesday.