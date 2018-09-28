Ottawa police sergeant charged with sexual assault

An Ottawa police sergeant has been charged with sexual assault by the province's police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit said Friday it was contacted by Ottawa police on Nov. 22, 2017, about a complaint against Sgt. Aasim Ansari.

The SIU said the complaint was about an alleged assault on Oct. 25, 2017.

Ansari has been charged with one count each of sexual assault and breach of trust by a public officer.

He's expected to appear in court Oct. 15.

2nd officer charged this month

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.

It said it isn't releasing more details about the investigation because the case is now before the courts.

Ansari is the second Ottawa police officer to be charged with sexual assault this month.

Const. Eric Post is facing 32 charges related to allegations from seven women.

The charges against Post include sexual assault, intimidation and pointing a firearm. He's due to make another court appearance Friday.