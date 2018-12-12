'Nonstop positivity': How readers reacted to personal stories

It's a powerful — and risky — thing to write about your life, in your own words. This year, several dozen people in this city put pen to paper (metaphorically), and wrote something from their own life, that they were willing to share with the world.

It's for a section on CBC Ottawa's website called point of view, featuring short pieces written by people who are not professional writers. These are paid and curated pieces that offer a different perspective on life in this city.

Got a story for our Point of View section? Email us with your pitch.

The topics varied: from being bald, to being scared of dogs, to moving into an apartment after being homeless. As the end of the year nears, we checked in with some of these occasional authors to hear about the experience, for them.

Letter from a new mom

One of the most heartbreaking pieces we ever published was written by Emily Nicholas, last Christmas. Emily's daughter, Nora Leigh was born March 14, 2018 and died that same day. She wrote about how she felt, facing the first holiday season after her death, and how she struggled to come to terms with what happened.

Emily Nicholas, just after arriving at the hospital for the birth of her daughter Nora Leigh, in spring 2018. (Andrew Nicholas)

A year later, Emily Nicholas says that sharing her story was a powerful experience. After it was published, she heard from several parents who'd suffered the death of a child, including one whose child died thirty years ago.

I carried Nora for 40 weeks and six days. Nora was born and placed on my chest. She was so beautiful, the perfect baby. And then she passed away on my chest. Why? We will never know. - Emily Nicholas

Nicholas also shared this happy news:

"I am now the mother of 2, welcoming Nora's little brother Hudson Peter in September of this year. Being the parent of a rainbow baby (a baby born after the loss of another baby) has been very emotional from the moment we found out we were pregnant."

Emily Nicholas's second child, Hudson Peter, was born in September of this year. She writes that 'being the parent of a rainbow baby (a baby born after the loss of another baby) has been very emotional from the moment we found out we were pregnant.' (SBurritt Photography)

Still upset with Quebec

One of the more political pieces this year was penned by student Barâa Arar. She wrote she had always imagined going to school at McGill University — her mother's alma matter — until Bill 21 made her change course.

My mother left her birth country because she was forced to choose between her education and being herself. She never anticipated her daughter would have to make the same choice 25 years later. And just like my mother, I refuse to compromise who I am. -Barâa Arar

In the end, Arar decided against moving to a province where she says "women who looked like me could lose their jobs or have less access to public sector employment." Both Arar and her mother wear headscarves.

After publishing, Arar says the most surprising feedback came from a male Muslim friend.

"He told me it helped him understand the visceral effects of the law on the lives of many Muslim women whereas he only understood it abstractly before. That made me think the story fulfilled its purpose."

Barâa Arar writes that she is currently working through graduate school in Toronto, but is still 'very upset with the Quebec law’s direct and indirect harmful consequences.' (Amelia Brownridge)

Arar is still working her way through graduate school at the University of Toronto, and remains angry with the impact of Quebec's new law.

Aspergirl Aspirations

Courtney Weaver says she has received "nonstop positivity" since she wrote a piece about being a proud "Aspergirl."

Weaver has Asperger's Syndrome, which impact a person's levels of social and communication abilities. She wrote about how it changed her childhood and teen years, and about why more women with Asperger's need to come into the spotlight.

For me, it's about owning it, accepting that my life trajectory has been different than what others have expected of me, and choosing a label that both acknowledges my diagnosis and sounds like being me is cool, not a deficit. - Courtney Weaver

Weaver says that going public with her story "has been an incredible experience that has helped me to further develop into the self-advocate I want to be — optimistic, articulate, knowledgeable and nuanced."

Since writing the piece, Weaver has moved on from one of her part-time jobs to a role with the Autism Mental Health Literacy Project (she has four part-time jobs in total, now all to do with autism advocacy).

She has also moved out of her parents' house for the first time.

Since writing about owning her diagnosis, proud 'Aspergirl' Courtney Weaver has a new job working in autism mental health, and a new apartment. (Submitted by Courtney Weaver)

Wrong again

Our most-read piece was about a relatively simple topic: how to say someone's name the right way. Raisa Patel shared her experience with mispronunciation, and her internal debate over whether to correct people who say her name wrong (it's said rye-EE-sah).

A name can carry great cultural and personal significance. Names should be said and treated with respect. - Raisa Patel

Patel says over a year later, she's still hearing from people who share their experiences of mispronunciation.

"I've loved discovering the personal connections people have with their names," she wrote.

Though people continue to mispronounce her name, she says the experience now feels less isolating.

Raisa Patel visiting South Africa. (Submitted by Raisa Patel)

Six months after the piece was published, Patel traveled to South Africa to meet her paternal family for the first time. Her name was chosen, in part, by her grandmother on that side.

"There, I discovered I had a number of cousins who shared the same name as me — even one with the same first and last name. It was so interesting to tell my family about my experience back home," she writes.

"Even though they had slight variations in spelling and pronunciation, for the first time, I felt like my name helped me belong."