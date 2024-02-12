A tour of Blossom Park

Over the next month, CBC Ottawa's Rachelle Elsiufi will immerse herself in the south Ottawa community of Blossom Park, meeting its residents, visiting its businesses and telling their stories. First, a tour of the neighbourhood.

Local historian takes CBC on a driving tour of the south Ottawa neighbourhood

Have a Blossom Park story to share? Send an email to Rachelle Elsiufi