A tour of Blossom Park

Over the next month, CBC Ottawa's Rachelle Elsiufi will immerse herself in the south Ottawa community of Blossom Park, meeting its residents, visiting its businesses and telling their stories. First, a tour of the neighbourhood.

Local historian takes CBC on a driving tour of the south Ottawa neighbourhood

Rachelle Elsiufi · CBC News ·

2 hours ago
Duration 9:07
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rachelle Elsiufi

Host of CBC News Ottawa at 11

Rachelle Elsiufi is a journalist with CBC Ottawa. She previously worked as a reporter with Citynews in Edmonton. You can reach her at rachelle.elsiufi@cbc.ca

