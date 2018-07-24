A look at Canada's treasures inside Ottawa's official residences

Official residences peppered across the city are home to hundreds of historical pieces of furniture, decor items and artworks — these pieces are so special they now form the official Canadian Crown Collection, and yet are still used to sit on, eat from and touch.

These pieces are being interacted with and the history is being built on them. - Rebecca Bunch, Canada's conservation and Crown Collection specialist.

"When I first started here, [I noticed] this is a much different collection, more like a living history museum," said Rebecca Bunch, Canada's conservation and crown collection specialist.

"These pieces are being interacted with and the history is being built on them, it's not like the history is done and now they're put in a safe place to be looked at behind glass."

Over 4,000 objects formulate the collection, some of which date back to the 18th century. Many belonged to former prime ministers, governor generals and prominent cabinet makers.

Some donated, others left behind

While several items have been donated, others were left behind by occupants who once lived in the six official residences, including in 24 Sussex Drive and Rideau Hall.

The items are then added to the official collection by National Capital Commission staff in Ottawa and placed inside the historic homes. Group of 7 paintings, Inuit sculptures, gilt mirrors and finely crafted drop-leaf tables grace the halls of these residences.

Some of the items came into the collection in almost perfect condition, while others were barely held together, Bunch said.

A. Y. Jackson's 1926 sketch is part of Canada 4,228 piece Crown Collection, which showcases furniture, decor items and art in use at Canada's official residences. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

A Regency-style table from 1830, she said, came to the collection in very bad shape, missing chunks of wood and covered in gold commercial paint.

To restore the table, Bunch said she used the same material the original cabinet maker worked with, such as rabbit skin glue, a substance made from real rabbit skin melted in a pot.

"When you are doing work on a piece you don't completely start over from scratch, you are working with what is left there," she told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"It means, in the future, when there is fluctuation in the humidity or changes in the environment, the old and new will react in the same way."

'It could so easily just be gone'

The 4,228 artifacts include a hanging wrought iron from early 19th century India and an A.Y. Jackson sketch from 1926.

The collection also received a silver cigar box with names inscribed on it, which was gifted to Canada's first governor general Vincent Massey, as well as a drop-leaf table with trimmed legs made by prominent cabinet maker Thomas Nisbet from New Brunswick.

Many of the objects are cared for and placed in official residences and used, but some sit in a storage space where they rest, Bunch said.

This silver cigar box was gifted to Canada's first governor general Vincent Massey and is now one of more than 4,000 pieces of furniture, decor items and art, that are in use at Canada's official residences. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

"It's Canadian history, this Thomas Nisbet table, this gentleman immigrated in 1817 [from Scotland] and he made this table in New Brunswick and now it's here in Rideau hall," Bunch said.

"It could so easily just be gone, you can burn this up, you can get rid of it, it can wither and crack, but this is preserved 200 years and it's going to be preserved for 200 more, that's my jobs to sort of keep these things alive."