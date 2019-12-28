100-year-old former cabaret singer looks back on Hull's jazzy past

A former cabaret performer from Gatineau, Que., turned 100 years old Friday, marking the occasion with a celebration that recalled Hull's days as a hotbed of jazz music in North America.

Singer Muriel Grenier and two of her sisters formed the Grenez Sisters, a musical group that performed at the former Standish Hall Hotel, an jazz establishment in Hull, in the 1940s.

The music still flowed at a party celebrating Grenier's milestone, as friends and family gathered to reminisce about the singer's long life and sing songs of their own.

"It's beautiful to share pictures and memories because ... we didn't experience what they [did]," said Grenier's niece, Denise Julien, whose mother was also part of the trio.

"Their stories are unbelievable."

Muriel Grenier turned 100 years old Dec. 27, 2019, at a celebration she said was full of people she loved. (Radio-Canada)

The story of Muriel Grenier actually began hundreds of kilometres from Gatineau, in northern Ontario.

It was the large paper mills bordering the Ottawa River that initially attracted the Grenier clan to the region. In search of work, Grenier's father moved the family to Gatineau.

"We always had a good time. Poor as rats, but we had fun," recalled Grenier's sister Nancy, the youngest of 13 siblings. "Lots of dancing, lots of singing in the house. It's all we had."

Hull: A city of jazz

Factory life wasn't what Grenier pictured for herself, and if she craved the spotlight, she was living in the right place.

Muriel Grenier, bottom right, performed at the Standish Hall Hotel for three years, where the singer and her sisters encountered the likes of Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald. (Provided by the Grenier family)

Hull was sometimes known as "Little Chicago" for its Prohibition-era lifestyle and affinity for gambling, dancing and jazz. So when the Standish Hall Hotel was seeking out singers, Grenier and her sisters were an obvious choice.

They sang there for three years, Nancy said, in a venue that attracted legendary musicians like Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald.

A fire destroyed the performance hall in 1951, and it was demolished in 1975. The Crowne Plaza hotel on rue Montcalm street now stands in its place.

'I've always been happy'

As for the secret to Grenier's longevity?

The former singer says it comes down to her outlook on life and occasionally escaping the Gatineau bubble.

"I've always been happy. I've been to so many places ... you can't imagine the places I've been," Grenier said. "Where the money was good, that's where I'd be."

Performers like Ella Fitzgerald performed at the Standish Hall Hotel in Hull until it was destroyed by fire in 1951 and eventually torn down in 1975. (Provided by the Grenier family)

Her sister Nancy agrees that Grenier's state of mind could be the key to a long life.

"I don't think we worry too much about anything," she said. "I don't think we have any special diet. We don't do any special exercises. But we love people."