Death of 88-year-old man now a homicide investigation, say Kingston Police

Kingston Police say they're conducting a homicide investigation, after an 88-year-old man was found dead in the city's north end.

In a news release sent after 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said they're still presiding over the crime scene in the 2100 block of McKendry Road, which is in the northern area of the city.

Police say they're "not aware of any ongoing risk" to the public.

In an email Monday night, police said they were investigating a sudden death on McKendry Road.

