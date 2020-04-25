8 new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa

Eight more people have died of COVID-19 in Ottawa, bringing the total number of deaths to 50, local public health officials say.

It's the second deadly day in a row in the nation's capital, after Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said Friday that seven people had died of the respiratory illness.

In its Saturday update, OPH said it had confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, with the total number of lab-confirmed cases now sitting at 1,060.

Of those cases, 453 people have recovered, OPH said.

The number of hospitalizations continues to gradually decline, with 31 people still in hospital — one fewer than the health authority reported Friday.