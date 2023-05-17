Gatineau mansion that was built in error, faced demolition, now for sale

Interested in a new home with five bedrooms, a rooftop spa and terrace, and a Byzantine, decade-long legal history that ended up before Quebec's top court?

If so, the mansion at 79 chemin Fraser in Gatineau, Que., may be just the place for you.

Nearly demolished after being incorrectly built too close to the road in 2014, the three-storey luxury home — which also comes with its own elevator — is now on the market for just under $3.5 million.

The saga began nearly a decade ago when it was determined that Patrick Molla's home in the city's Aylmer sector contravened city planning regulations.

Molla had been given all the required permits to build in 2013.

But an internal investigation at the city concluded he never should have been granted them, as the official who approved the permits didn't properly understand all the details of municipal zoning bylaws — in particular, the minimum distance that could exist between a home and the street.

Molla got an exemption from the city in 2014, but other residents complained the resulting home was out of character with the neighbourhood and eventually sued.

In 2021, the Superior Court of Quebec quashed the exemption and said the home had to go, ruling the City of Gatineau was trying to protect itself from its own employee's mistake and head off any potential lawsuits.

The city appealed, and this March the Quebec Court of Appeal came down in the municipality's favour, allowing the home to stand.

Current owner Patrick Molla boasts that the home, which has an asking price of nearly $3.5 million, is one of the nicest in the Outaouais. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

'No more anger'

Molla told CBC in an interview that the only reason he was putting the home up for sale was because his children were now older and heading off to university.

According to him, had the courts ordered 79 Fraser be demolished, he would have complied. He also said there was no longer any acrimony between him and his neighbours.

"The war was always between my neighbours and the city. And their war — it's over," said Molla. "I was sued by the neighbours because they had no choice. I was the owner. But there's no more anger on both sides.

"I speak with my neighbours [all the] time. My kids cut [their] grass."

The lawyer representing several of those neighbours told Radio-Canada in March that the appeal court's ruling effectively ended their battle because they lacked the financial means to keep fighting.

As for the house itself, Molla said whoever buys it is in for a treat.

"I can tell you, it's one of the nicest houses in the Outaouais region," he said. "There's nothing comparable."