Quebec's court of appeal has decided a three-storey home in Gatineau, Que., that was built too close to the road — much to the ire of people living nearby — can remain standing.

The judicial and administrative saga began nearly a decade ago when it was determined the house at 79 chemin Fraser in the city's Aylmer sector contravened city planning regulations.

The home's owner, Patrick Molla, had been given all the required permits to build in 2013.

But an internal investigation at the city concluded he was granted them in error, as the official who approved them didn't know the article in the city's zoning bylaws that establishes the minimum distance between a home and the street.

The city granted Molla an exemption in 2014, but residents complained the $2.5-million home was out of character with the neighbourhood.

In 2021, the Superior Court of Quebec quashed the exemption, ruling the city was trying to protect itself and its employee's mistake, causing both Molla and his neighbours to suffer.

The city decided to appeal, and on Wednesday the appeal court ruled in their favour.

More to come.