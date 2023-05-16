Content
75-year-old woman's belongings taken in Gatineau home invasion

Some valuables belonging to a 75-year-old woman were taken, and a 45-year-old man was injured, after two people burst into the home they were sleeping in last month.

A Gatineau police badge on an officer's sleeve.
The home invasion happened April 12 on rue Laroche in the Hull sector, Gatineau police say. (Radio-Canada)

It happened just before 5:15 a.m. at a home on rue Laroche in the Hull sector of the city on April 12, Gatineau police said in a media release issued May 16.

After quickly grabbing the valuables, the two suspects left in a lime green compact hatchback, police said.

The 45-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gatineau police.

