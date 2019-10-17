Planning to cast a ballot today? Here are answers to seven important questions that might come up.

1. What ID do I need to vote?

You need to prove your identity and address to vote in person, according to Elections Canada.

The agency recommends you bring your voter information card to avoid delays, but the card isn't required.

One piece of ID is enough if it's your driver's licence or any other officially issued piece of identification — either federal, provincial/territorial or local — that contains your name, photo and current address.

is enough if it's your driver's licence or any other officially issued piece of identification — either federal, provincial/territorial or local — that contains your name, photo and current address. Alternately, you can use two pieces ID together— like a birth certificate, library card, band membership card or credit card statement — as long as one has your current address.

If you are homeless, you can still vote with a letter of confirmation from a soup kitchen or shelter, along with a piece of ID.

For more on what you need to bring with you, including a full list of acceptable ID, visit Elections Canada's website.

2. Where do I vote?

If you're registered to vote, your voter information card should show the polling station you've been assigned to.

If you lost it or left it at home, you can also look up the information online by entering your postal code here.

Voters can also call 1-800-463-6868 or 1-800-361-8935 (TTY) to get the precise locations.

3. When are voting hours?

Polls are open for 12 hours everywhere in the country, but those hours are staggered so that results will come in at roughly the same time, according to Elections Canada.

For example, once Ottawa-Gatineau's polls have closed, voters on the West Coast will still have a half hour left to vote — leaving little time for eastern results to influence western voters.

Pacific Time: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mountain Time: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Central Time: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Eastern Time: 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic Time: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Newfoundland Time: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

4. Can I get time off work to vote?

Aside from very specific cases involving workers in the transportation industry, everyone who is eligible to vote is allowed three consecutive hours away from work to cast their ballots.

For instance, if you have a job in Ottawa that requires you to work from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on election day, your employer is legally bound by the Elections Act to give you extra time off at the start or at the end of your shift.

You cannot be docked pay to go vote, either.

It is, however, the employer's decision as to when you're provided with that three-hour window.

You might be blown away at the thought of exercising your democratic right today — but don't take a selfie with your marked ballot or you'll break the law. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

5. Can I share my ballot on social media?

Not unless you want to face a possible fine or jail term.

Taking a selfie with your marked ballot and posting it on social media violates provisions of the Canada Elections Act that safeguard the secrecy of the election. In fact, just snapping that photo is illegal; you don't even have to share it.

According to the Commissioner of Canada Elections, a fine of up to $5,000 may be imposed, or imprisonment of up to six months — or both.

6. Are there special provisions if I'm disabled?

Elections Canada says they make "every effort" to find accessible locations for polling stations. Every station will have either an automatic door or an election worker available to help out.

In an effort to improve things for voters with visual impairments, Elections Canada has increased the size of this year's ballot and has printed the names of the candidates in a larger font. Braille and large-print ballots are also available, as are magnifying glasses.

Voters who can't fill out a ballot by themselves can have someone help them, although that person will have to swear an oath of secrecy. Election workers can also provide assistance.

7. How do I watch the results?

CBC News will carry election results live in special coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, on CBC TV and streaming live at CBCNews.ca.

CBC Radio's election special starts at 7 p.m. ET.

We'll have full digital coverage on cbc.ca/ottawa as the results come in.

You can also find the latest results here.