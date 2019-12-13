Teddy bear toss game postponed after goalie's horrific injury

The Ottawa 67's have rescheduled their annual teddy bear toss after Sunday's game was called off following a horrific injury to their opponent's goalie.

Niagara IceDogs goaltender Tucker Tynan left the ice on a stretcher Thursday after his leg was slashed by a London Knights player's skate blade.

Video of the play showed a Knights player colliding with the 17-year-old, who then dropped to the ice as blood pours from underneath his goalie pads.

Tynan is now recovering after undergoing surgery.

After the injury, the Ontario Hockey League announced the IceDogs would not play either of their games this weekend — one of which was to be Sunday's teddy bear toss game in Ottawa.

The annual event lets fans throw stuffed animals on the ice. The toys are then collected and delivered to children in need.

'We sincerely apologize'

In a statement, the club said the toss would be rescheduled to Jan. 5, when the 67's take on the Erie Otters.

"We certainly wish Tucker a speedy recovery and our thoughts are with his friends, family and teammates," said Mark Goudie, president and CEO of Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, in a statement.

"We know this will be an inconvenience for some and we sincerely apologize. We'll make sure the bears get delivered to kids who will love them early in the new year."