6 displaced after candle fire in Ottawa south

Six people are displaced after a fire broke out after a candle was left unattended at a home in Ottawa's south end.

Ottawa Fire Services controlled the fire at 3225 Uplands Drive at around 10:34 p.m.

There were no injuries but the Canadian Red Cross is assisting the four children and two adults who were displaced.

A tornado ripped through the Ottawa-Gatineau area Friday and tens of thousands are left without power, relying on candles and flashlights.

There were also a number of other fires reported late Friday and into early Saturday morning in Ottawa-Gatineau as a result of people burning candles for light.

Authorities are urging people without power to use battery-powered devices, rather than an open flame.