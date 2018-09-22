New
6 displaced after candle fire in Ottawa south
Six people are displaced after a fire broke out after a candle was left unattended at a home in Ottawa's south end.
Ottawa mayor warns against candle use post-tornado
Six people are displaced after a fire broke out after a candle was left unattended at a home in Ottawa's south end.
Ottawa Fire Services controlled the fire at 3225 Uplands Drive at around 10:34 p.m.
There were no injuries but the Canadian Red Cross is assisting the four children and two adults who were displaced.
A tornado ripped through the Ottawa-Gatineau area Friday and tens of thousands are left without power, relying on candles and flashlights.
There were also a number of other fires reported late Friday and into early Saturday morning in Ottawa-Gatineau as a result of people burning candles for light.
Authorities are urging people without power to use battery-powered devices, rather than an open flame.