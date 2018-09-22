Skip to Main Content
6 displaced after candle fire in Ottawa south
New

6 displaced after candle fire in Ottawa south

Six people are displaced after a fire broke out after a candle was left unattended at a home in Ottawa's south end.

Ottawa mayor warns against candle use post-tornado

CBC News ·
A fire broke out in Ottawa's south end on Sept. 21, 2018 after a candle was left unattended. (Scott Stilborn)

Six people are displaced after a fire broke out after a candle was left unattended at a home in Ottawa's south end.

Ottawa Fire Services controlled the fire at 3225 Uplands Drive at around 10:34 p.m. 

There were no injuries but the Canadian Red Cross is assisting the four children and two adults who were displaced.

A tornado ripped through the Ottawa-Gatineau area Friday and tens of thousands are left without power, relying on candles and flashlights.

There were also a number of other fires reported late Friday and into early Saturday morning in Ottawa-Gatineau as a result of people burning candles for light.

Authorities are urging people without power to use battery-powered devices, rather than an open flame.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us