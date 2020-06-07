5 teenagers in custody, charged with attempted murder

Five teenagers are in custody after a male youth was sent to hospital with serious injuries Saturday afternoon.

The alleged assault occurred near the 100 block of Ethel Street in Vanier at 5:15 p.m., according to Ottawa police.

The boy was taken to CHEO, Ottawa's children hospital, and remains in serious condition.

Four boys and one girl were arrested and taken into custody. The five teenagers are charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

One of the teenagers is also charged with a breach of a release order.

All five are scheduled to appear in court Sunday morning.

Police are searching for witnesses of the altercation.