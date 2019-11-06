5 children injured after school bus crash in South Dundas, Ont.
A school bus driver has been charged after a bus crashed into a ditch late Tuesday afternoon, injuring five children.
Driver charged after bus carrying 8 children crashed into a ditch
A school bus driver has been charged after a bus crashed into a ditch late Tuesday afternoon, injuring five children.
The incident happened around 4:40 p.m in South Dundas Township, about 70 kilometres south of Ottawa.
"A school bus was travelling northbound on Wallace Road when, for reasons under investigation, [it] left the roadway and entered the ditch," said Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP in a news release.
There were eight passengers, all children, on the bus at the time, police said.
Five were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The 52-year-old driver was not injured and has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.