Skip to Main Content
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 eastbound near Trenton
Updated

Fatal crash closes Highway 401 eastbound near Trenton

A section of Highway 401 eastbound near Trenton, Ont., has been closed following a fatal collision involving five tractor-trailers.

Collision took place just after midnight on Friday morning

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a collision on Highway 401's eastbound lanes near Trenton, Ont. (CBC)

A section of Highway 401 eastbound near Trenton, Ont., has been closed due to a fatal collision involving five tractor-trailers.

One person died at the scene and another sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Police have closed off all eastbound lanes between Glen Miller and Wallbridge Loyalist roads.

The collision took place just after midnight Friday morning.

Officers are investigating. Police do not yet know when the section of highway will be reopened.

Traffic is being directed off at Glen Miller Road to Highway 2, and back to the 401 via Wallbridge Loyalist Road.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us