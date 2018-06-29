Fatal crash closes Highway 401 eastbound near Trenton

A section of Highway 401 eastbound near Trenton, Ont., has been closed due to a fatal collision involving five tractor-trailers.

One person died at the scene and another sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Police have closed off all eastbound lanes between Glen Miller and Wallbridge Loyalist roads.

The collision took place just after midnight Friday morning.

Officers are investigating. Police do not yet know when the section of highway will be reopened.

Traffic is being directed off at Glen Miller Road to Highway 2, and back to the 401 via Wallbridge Loyalist Road.