Multiple people dead from overnight collision near Belleville: OPP

An overnight collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger van resulted in multiple fatalities near Belleville, Ont., according to police.

At approximately 3:45 a.m, the Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to the collision on the westbound lane of Highway 401, between Aikens and St. Hilaire roads.

While police reported multiple fatalities, an OPP spokesperson was unable to confirm the number of deaths or the cause of the crash as of 11 a.m. However, they said multiple people had been declared dead at the scene.

Two passengers from the van were transported to hospital with serious injuries, according to a press release about the crash.

OPP investigators and collision reconstructionists are on scene and the highway's westbound lane between Wallbridge Loyalist Road and Glen Miller Roads remains closed.