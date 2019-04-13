31 displaced by seniors' home fire in L'Orignal

More than 30 residents of a seniors' home in L'Orignal, Ont., have been displaced after the building was ravaged by a Friday evening fire.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at La Seigneurie, a 26-unit apartment building, around 9 p.m.

Initial reports suggested 40 people had been displaced by the fire, but on Saturday fire officials revised that total downward to 31.

Two of those residents were taken to the Hawkesbury Hospital with minor injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, said Richard Sincennes, the fire chief in L'Orignal.

Sincennes said the fire was contained fairly quickly and that emergency services made sure all residents were accounted for.

Fire crews were still on the scene Saturday, investigating the cause of the seniors' home blaze. (Jean-François Poudrier/Radio-Canada)

Investigation continues

Some of the residents are staying with relatives, while others are receiving support from the Red Cross.

It's not clear yet when they'll be able to access the building, but their medication will be provided if they need it, fire officials said.

Fire investigators were still working Saturday to determine the fire's cause. The damage is estimated to be $2 million.

L'Orignal is about 80 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.