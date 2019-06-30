4-year-old boy killed in crash near Pembroke

A young boy has died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon just northwest of Pembroke, Ont.

A car was travelling along Forest Lea Road at around 3 p.m. when it collided with another car entering the roadway, said Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP said Sunday that that four-year-old William Jones of Laurentian Hills, Ont., had died of his injuries in hospital.

One adult was also seriously hurt in the crash, while another adult suffered minor injuries, Sgt. Cynthia Savard said Sunday.

Provincial police initially said that four people had suffered injuries in the crash. Their investigation continues.