4 more arrested in connection with biker brawl in Cornwall

A total of nine people have now been arrested and charged in connection with a brawl between biker gangs that happened nearly two weeks ago in Cornwall, Ont., according to a news release from police.

Officers responded to an altercation between members of the Outlaws and Loners motorcycle clubs at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 in the area of Vincent Massey Drive and 14th Street W, north of Cornwall's waterfront.

Cornwall police photographing motorcycles in early morning of July 8 shooting. (Radio-Canada)

During the fight, one Outlaws member was shot and two Loners members "suffered from apparent stab wounds," the release said.

Members of the Outlaws also "forcibly removed" a vest of one of the Loners members and "fled the area," police said.

The three injured people were brought to hospital.

Five people were taken into custody after the incident and "charged accordingly," police said at the time.

Six days after the fight, a number of law enforcement agencies including Cornwall, Kingston and Ottawa police and the Ontario Provincial Police biker enforcement unit searched five residences in Cornwall and one in Brockville.

Three people were arrested during these searches and multiple weapons were seized.

"As a result of the investigation, a total of nine individuals have been arrested and charged," police said.

Some of the charges include aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and robbery with a weapon.

All the people arrested are still in custody awaiting bail hearings.

An Outlaws clubhouse caught fire just under 100 kilometres to the west in Brockville, Ont,. two days after the fight. Eight to 10 other homes were damaged there.

At the time, police in Cornwall said they weren't able to confirm a link between the two incidents and police in Brockville said it was too early in that investigation to make a connection.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.