4 men arrested in high-end vehicle theft investigation

Ottawa police say they arrested two men while they attempted to steal a luxury car from a driveway in the New Edinburgh area Friday morning.

Two other men were also arrested as they allegedly tried to flee the scene in their vehicle, but were stopped by police around 3 a.m., according to police.

The arrests were made after police launched an investigation into a series of high-end vehicle thefts this summer.

Police said officers, aware that overnight thefts had been occurring, identified a potential targeted vehicle in the New Edinburgh area, which led to the arrests.

3 vehicles stolen in Ottawa west end

The theft of luxury vehicles has been a problem people in some neighbourhoods have reported.

In June, one family in Ottawa's west end had two of their vehicles stolen from their driveway over the span of two weeks.

Sarah Grand told CBC News in June that her white 2017 Lexus RX-350 disappeared from its spot in front of her McKellar Park home. One week later, her husband's black 2017 Toyota 4Runner vanished, she said.

Meeka Proudfoot said she felt 'violated' after her Lexus SUV was stolen from her driveway while she slept just a short distance away. (Laurie Fagan )

On the same day Grand's vehicle disappeared, thieves allegedly made off with another high-end Lexus SUV from Meeka Proudfoot's driveway just a few blocks away.

Police said they have been investigating stolen luxury vehicles across the city for the last several months.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, police said in a news release.