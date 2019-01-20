Skip to Main Content
4 dogs killed in Woodroffe Avenue fire

Four dogs are dead and two people are temporarily homeless after a fire broke out at a home on Woodroffe Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters tackle flames and smoke coming from a two-storey home on Woodroffe Avenue in Ottawa on Jan. 20, 2019. Four dogs died in the fire and two people were displaced. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Firefighters were called to the two-storey home south of West Hunt Club Road shortly after 2 p.m. after receiving 911 calls about heavy black smoke, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

They were able to bring the fire under control shortly after 3 p.m., the department said.

Although the dogs perished, no one was injured in the fire, officials said. 

A fire investigator is looking into the cause of the blaze.  Damage is estimated at around $250,000.

The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army are both helping the people who've been displaced.

