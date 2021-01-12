Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

4 confirmed dead after fire south of Ottawa

The remains of four people who were unaccounted for after a weekend fire in North Grenville, Ont., have been found at the scene.

Cause of Sunday's Kemptville-area fire still under investigation

Police investigating fire in North Grenville, Ont.

The remains of four people who were unaccounted for after a weekend fire in North Grenville, Ont., have been found at the scene, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The log cabin-style home on Stone Mills Road in Oxford Mills caught fire Sunday evening.

The Ontario fire marshal's office, coroner's office and OPP continue to investigate the cause.

Police have not named the victims.

Oxford Mills is about 10 kilometres south of Kemptville, Ont., and 60 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.

