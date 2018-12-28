Gatineau sees 3rd water main break in less than 2 weeks

Boulevard Maisonneuve has reopened to traffic after a water main break closed down the road in Hull Thursday evening.

The City of Gatineau had crews out trying to repair the break, which occurred near rue Victoria.

Mise à jour : Les travaux sont complétés et la voie réservée aux autobus sur le boul. Maisonneuve est maintenant rouverte. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gatineau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gatineau</a> <a href="https://t.co/QWj6JhkIyK">https://t.co/QWj6JhkIyK</a> —@ville_gatineau

While the break shut down traffic in both directions for several hours, it was reopened by early Friday afternoon.

3rd break

Neither Gatineau police nor city officials responded to requests for information by Radio-Canada about what caused the break.

This was the third water main break the city has experienced in less than two weeks. The city warned of a possible drop in water pressure, however a boil water advisory was never issued.

The last water main break on Dec. 17 caused two homes to be evacuated, flooded nearly a dozen others, and forced 24,500 residences to boil their water.