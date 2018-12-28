Skip to Main Content
Gatineau sees 3rd water main break in less than 2 weeks

Boulevard Maisonneuve has reopened to traffic after a water main break closed down the road in Old Hull Thursday evening.

A water main break on boulevard Maisonneuve in Hull shut down traffic in both directions for several hours as crews worked on repairs. (CBC)

The City of Gatineau had crews out trying to repair the break, which occurred near rue Victoria.

While the break shut down traffic in both directions for several hours, it was reopened by early Friday afternoon.

3rd break

Neither Gatineau police nor city officials responded to requests for information by Radio-Canada about what caused the break.

This was the third water main break the city has experienced in less than two weeks. The city warned of a possible drop in water pressure, however a boil water advisory was never issued. 

The last water main break on Dec. 17 caused two homes to be evacuated, flooded nearly a dozen others, and forced 24,500 residences to boil their water.

