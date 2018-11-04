The City of Ottawa has received a third proposal for a highrise tower on Scott Street near the Westboro transit station — an area which typically prohibits buildings higher than six storeys.

The other two projects have already been approved, with construction already underway on the site that used to house a Trailhead outdoors store.

Now, a proposal has been submitted by EBC Inc., a Montreal-based builder that was part of the consortium that built the new Ottawa Art Gallery downtown.

EBC hopes to build a 20-storey tower with 140 residential units on the site next door to the former Trailhead location. It currently houses two homes on Clifton Road and the International Buddhist Progress Society of Ottawa on Scott Street.

Zoning change required

The tower would sit on a podium, and the urban design review panel suggested it create a "continuous façade" with the 24-storey project next door.

The EBC tower would be some 150 metres from the Westboro transit station, which will be converted from bus to train usage once the second stage of light rail is built.

The City of Ottawa has been seeking higher density around transit stations.

The city planner is currently accepting feedback from the public on the zoning change that's needed before the tower can be built.

The proposal is due to go before planning committee in February 2019.