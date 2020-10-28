Hazmat teams on scene of ammonia leak in Brockville

Hazmat teams are on scene at the 3M plant in Brockville, Ont., to contain an ammonia leak.

The Office of the Fire Marshal of Ontario said it learned of the leak Wednesday morning.

Aman Kainth, a spokesperson for the Office of the Fire Marshal, said the building was evacuated. One firefighter and one other person suffered minor injuries as a result of the leak, she said.

Brockville police said the leak was contained to one room in the plant.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) received a call just after 11 a.m. to send a hazmat team and dispatched shortly thereafter, OFS public information officer Carson Tharris told CBC.

The team has specialized equipment and training and is called in whenever a local fire department can't handle a spill on its own, Tharris said.

Fatal if inhaled

According to 3M Canada, ammonia, which primarily exists as a gas but can also exist as a pressurized liquid, can be used in refrigeration systems, as well as ice, food and beverage manufacturing.

The gas can be fatal if inhaled, which was determined to be the cause in the deaths of three arena workers in Fernie, B.C., three years ago.

The plant is north of the Brockville's downtown and Highway 401. Waltham Road is closed between Crocker Crescent and California Avenue. People are asked to avoid the area.

A team from the Office of the Fire Marshal is on the way and is expected to arrive by late Wednesday afternoon to conduct an investigation, said Kainth.