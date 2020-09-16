Skip to Main Content
33-year-old dead after hit and run near Algonquin College
Ottawa

33-year-old dead after hit and run near Algonquin College

Ottawa police have charged a 35-year-old man after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Baseline Road Tuesday evening.

35-year-old man charged with dangerous driving, leaving the scene

CBC News ·
A 35-year-old man from Ottawa has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and failure to stop at the scene after a fatal collision in Nepean Sept. 15, 2020. (CBC)

Ottawa police have charged a 35-year-old man with killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run collision on Baseline Road Tuesday evening.

A 33-year-old man was struck by the driver of a van in a parking lot off Baseline near Navaho Drive just before 9 p.m., according to an Ottawa police news release.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died of his injuries at a hospital.

The 35-year-old is charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance — in this case a vehicle — causing death and failing to stop at the scene. 

He's scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Any witnesses are asked to email Ottawa police or call them at 613-236-1222 extension 2481.

People who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now