33-year-old dead after hit and run near Algonquin College

Ottawa police have charged a 35-year-old man with killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run collision on Baseline Road Tuesday evening.

A 33-year-old man was struck by the driver of a van in a parking lot off Baseline near Navaho Drive just before 9 p.m., according to an Ottawa police news release.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died of his injuries at a hospital.

The 35-year-old is charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance — in this case a vehicle — causing death and failing to stop at the scene.

He's scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Any witnesses are asked to email Ottawa police or call them at 613-236-1222 extension 2481.