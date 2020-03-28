Skip to Main Content
35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa
35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says it’s investigating 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and “one institutional outbreak” as of Saturday morning. 

Ottawa Public Health says its investigating 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, March 28. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

That's an increase of 35 confirmed cases, up from 75 people infected Friday.

Previously, Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's top doctor, said that it's likely that thousands of Ottawans have already contracted the virus. 

Ontario has 151 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon, for a total of 1,144 cases reported to date.

