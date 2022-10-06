Colonial past of a Parliament-style edifice includes surprising 'gut punch'

The old stone building at 330 Sussex Dr., tucked between the National Gallery of Canada and the Royal Canadian Mint overlooking the Ottawa River, has served many purposes.

Built in the same Tudor Revival style as the Parliament buildings, it housed the Dominion Archives from 1906 to 1967 and the Canadian War Museum from 1967 to 2005.

Today it's the international headquarters of the Global Centre for Pluralism, a charitable organization working to advance diverse societies.

As the centre was crafting its land acknowledgements — typically said at the start of an event to let people know it's happening on land originally inhabited and/or unceded by First Nations — the centre realized it didn't know enough about the land it sits on.

The building was created from 1904 to 1906, and the large addition on the left was built in 1925. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

For an organization whose mandate is to combat marginalization and get people to open up about it, figuring it out was important, said Meredith Preston McGhie, the centre's secretary general, in an interview with CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning earlier this week.

"We were really deeply conscious that it's a very colonial space, and we're trying to bring people together to talk about issues of exclusion and marginalization, to talk about really tough issues," McGhie said.

"We needed to sort of turn the narrative of the building on its head."

So, the centre commissioned Indigenous-led research and consulting firm Archipel to conduct research and compile a report on the legacies of the site and the building itself.

It uncovered, among other things, that the remains of Algonquin people could be in the mortar used to hold the stone of the building together.

A closeup of some stone and mortar on the front of the Global Centre for Pluralism on Oct. 6, 2022. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

"It's widely known in the Algonquin communities that the mortar used for the Parliament buildings and many of the buildings along Sussex Drive is actually comprised of sand that was excavated from one of the four Algonquin burial grounds, traditional burial grounds, just outside of Nepean," said Sabre Pictou Lee, Archipel's CEO.

"And so it is possible that there's actual Algonquin [human] remains within the mortar of the buildings here on Sussex Drive."

McGhie described the revelation as a "gut punch" the centre is still processing — taking the building from an expression of colonial violence to a possible "actual physical act of violence."

It's an important, tangible piece of the report's findings.

"You can put your hand on the wall of that building and feel what that means," McGhie said, adding that when she first joined the centre, other staff told her the building was haunted.

"This is a really good example of something that is currently hidden in the walls of the buildings and needs to be memorialized more publicly in the city," she said.

Some of the back wall of the building was replaced with glass looking out over the Ottawa River. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

Earlier this year the centre asked elder Verna McGregor of Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg to perform a smudging ceremony as events were starting to be held in person again at 330 Sussex.

"It was a reminder to me that the building itself also needs to be cleansed ... and it makes me feel deeply responsible that we need to take this forward," McGhie said.

