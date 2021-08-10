Boater missing on White Lake found dead

A 33-year-old man who disappeared while boating on White Lake this past weekend has been found dead, police say.

The Lanark County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was called to the lake Saturday afternoon after getting reports that a man had fallen off a boat and failed to resurface.

Crews searched the lake until 10 p.m. that night and then returned the following day.

At around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the man's body was found in the water, OPP said.

His name will not be released, police said.

White Lake is located approximately 60 kilometres west of Ottawa.