31 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says it's investigating 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city as of Saturday, as well as "one institutional outbreak" at an Orléans retirement home.

That's an increase of 31 cases over the numbers issued by OPH in their Friday update, when the health authority said 75 people were confirmed to be infected.

An OPH spokesperson said the institutional outbreak noted in its Saturday afternoon update was at the Promenade retirement home, where one person was confirmed Friday to have the respiratory illness.

It's not clear if there are additional cases at the home.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's chief medical officer of health, has previously said it's likely thousands of Ottawans have already contracted the virus.

Ontario had 151 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon, for a total of 1,144 reported cases to date.

In the Outaouais, health officials confirmed 26 new cases Saturday.