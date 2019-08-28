Councillor calls for 30 km/h limit for Glebe, Old Ottawa South

Capital ward Coun. Sean Menard wants to lower the speed limit throughout the Glebe and Old Ottawa South to 30 km/h, despite warnings from city staff that doing so could actually make residential streets in those neighbourhoods less safe.

"Why not lower those speeds so that pedestrians, cyclists, people that choose a different type of transportation are safer on our streets and feel more comfortable?" Menard asked. "I think there's evidence that supports this type of move."

Among the evidence, according to Menard, are studies by the World Health Organization that indicate lowering the speed limit to 30 km/h reduces deaths, injuries and collisions in those areas.

Ottawa city council supported the idea last year when it approved a new bylaw allowing the creation of "gateway zones," where speed limits are lowered for residential streets throughout entire neighbourhoods. They already exist in Centretown and Sandy Hill, and are being considered for neighbourhoods across the city.

But city staff have said the Glebe and Old Ottawa South aren't suitable candidates.

In a report to the city's transportation committee, staff explain motorists use certain cues beside posted speed limits to determine how fast to drive. Typically, the width of the road is a major factor in that decision.

Staff say without significant changes to the roads in the Glebe and Old Ottawa South, posting a lower speed limit could actually have the opposite effect.

"Some drivers will choose to comply with the 30 km/h speed limit while others will continue to drive the higher speed," according to the report. "The varying difference in operating speeds between individual vehicles may increase the risk of collision."

Slowing traffic on residential streets has been a constant struggle for most city councillors, who each have a $50,000 annual budget to cover such traffic-calming measures as flexible posts, speed bumps and painted lines that make lanes appear narrower.

"I'll be implementing those over the course of my term on city council," Menard said.

Centretown Community Association president Shawn Barber said he hasn't noticed much of a difference since the gateway signs went up at the edge of his community last year.

"It's tokenism, and I think that's disingenuous," Barber said. "It's better than nothing, but not by much."

Barber said the problem is that the speed limit isn't enforced.

Menard maintains it's worth a try.

"You need to take proactive measures," he said. "We're going to start and see where it goes."

The city's transportation committee will debate Menard's proposal for the Glebe and Old Ottawa South next Wednesday.