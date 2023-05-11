3 OPP officers injured in shooting in Bourget, Ont.

Three Ontario Provincial Police officers were injured in a shooting in the eastern Ontario community of Bourget, in the municipality of Clarence-Rockland, early Thursday morning.

It happened in the area of Laval Street at about 3 a.m., according to Marc-André Périard, director of emergency services for the United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR).

Police had been called to a home about a disturbance there.

The conditions of the officers, and other details about what happened, have not yet been released.

OPP say there is no danger to the public. Officers from the Ottawa Police Service are assisting.

Bourget is about 50 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.

This is a developing story. More to come.