3 injured in pair of weekend stabbings

Three people were injured in a pair of early morning stabbings this weekend in the ByWard Market and Lowertown.

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a stabbing at an establishment on the 100 block of York Street near Dalhousie Street.

Two people were injured and taken to hospital, according to the Ottawa Police Service tweet.

Officers responded to a stabbing at an establishment in the 100 block of York St at 1:30am today. 2 individuals were found injured and transported to hospital. The investigation is ongoing by our Central Investigations Unit. <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaPolice</a> —@DutyInspector

When reached by phone, police declined to provide any further details about the case.

The victims were two men, aged 26 and 20, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service. They were sent to hospital as a precaution with non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson said.

The stabbing came less than 24 hours after a similar incident Saturday at the corner of Sussex Drive and George Street.

Officers responded to an attack with a bladed weapon at around 3:45 a.m. and found one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was arrested, according to police. Both investigations are ongoing.