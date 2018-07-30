Skip to Main Content
3 dead in crash of plane flying from Pembroke, Ont., to P.E.I.

Police are investigating after a plane that departed from Pembroke, Ont., crashed in rural Maine, killing three people.

Small plane crashed in rural Maine Monday morning

The plane that crashed in rural Maine on Monday was this Piper Smith-Aerostar 600, a twin-engine propeller-driven light transport craft. Its call sign has been blurred by CBC News to protect the identity of the victims. (FlightAware.com)

Police are investigating after a plane that departed from Pembroke, Ont., crashed in rural Maine on Monday, killing three people.

The twin-engine plane was making a private flight Monday morning from Pembroke to Prince Edward Island.

A spokesman for the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said the plane crashed on approach to Greenville Municipal Airport at about 11 a.m. ET.

Jennifer Layman, a spokesperson for the Pembroke and Area Airport, said the airport received a call at about 11:30 ET from the Greenville airport, advising them of the crash. At that time, they hadn't yet heard.

A cause was not immediately determined.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims. They say the FAA is sending an investigator to the scene.

Greenville is about 150 miles north of Portland, in a rural part of the state's interior.

