3 charged in 'brazen' daytime Centretown shooting

Ottawa police have charged three people with multiple firearms and drug-related offences in what they call a "disturbing and brazen" daytime shooting Monday afternoon.

In a news release Tuesday, police said officers patrolling the area at about 1:30 p.m. near Bank and Gilmour streets heard gunshots and saw multiple men fleeing the area.

Officers began a foot chase and found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound, and arrested others who had fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but he faces several firearms-related charges and will appear in court at a future date, police said.

An 18-year-old also faces firearms, drug and assault charges. Another 19-year-old faces drug-related charges. Both were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Police said the investigation continues and more charges could be laid.

"I was just sitting in my living room ... and we heard what sounded like a few gunshots," said Patricia Forestell, who lives about a block away near Bank and MacLaren streets.

"We noticed someone run past the window down MacLaren Street with a gun in their hands who I think was a police officer ... yelling for someone to stop."

Forestell said she saw a lot of police officers in her neighbourhood following that as the intersection was closed to the public. It has since reopened.

Police said this is Ottawa's 67th shooting of 2023, which led to the seizure of two handguns — making them the 71st and 72nd crime-related guns seized this year in the capital.