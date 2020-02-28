Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze on Montreal Road

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze Thursday evening at a two-storey building in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood.

The fire broke out at 81 Montreal Rd. at around 7:20 p.m., fire officials say.

The building houses a pawn shop and appliance store on the ground floor and a church on the second floor.

It was initially declared a two-alarm fire, but a third alarm was called in around 9 p.m. as firefighters retreated from the building.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Police have closed off Montreal Road between North River Road and the Vanier Parkway and are urging people to avoid the area.