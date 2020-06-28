Employee at 2nd nail salon tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at a second nail salon in Kingston, Ont., has allegedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Kingdom Nails & Spa says it's working with local health officials and takes the matter "very seriously."

"Although we have passed all regulations and did not violate [any] safety measures, we feel that it is our responsibility to ensure that this will not happen again," its Facebook post reads.

"We will be closed until the public health department says that we can open."

According to the business, the employee tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

The business said it was "saddened and concerned" for its employee and apologized to its customers for the inconvenience.

Last week, public health officials in Kingston warned of an outbreak of COVID-19 at Binh's Nail and Spa and asked anyone who's been there to get tested and self-isolate.

Initially, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health confirmed 16 people had tested positive for COVID-19 after working at, visiting or coming into contact with someone who was at the salon.

That number has now risen to 21 confirmed cases connected to the west-end business. On Sunday, health officials said the spread of the virus is under investigation.

According to the region's medical officer of health, Binh's Nail and Spa hadn't obeyed two-metre physical distancing rules or cleaned properly between sessions. Workers had been wearing masks, but not all customers.

Since the initial outbreak, some nail salon owners in Ottawa worried their industry will be given a bad name after the outbreak.

"We are very sorry that this has happened and hope no one has been affected by this," Kingdom Nails & Spa said in its online statement. "We appreciate all of our customers and would not exist without your ongoing support."