2nd measles case confirmed in Ottawa

Public health officials are investigating a second case of measles in the city, but say it's unrelated to the case diagnosed last week.

Like the previous case, however, the new case is "associated with international travel," Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said Sunday in a media release.

People may have been exposed to the virus on the following dates at these locations:

The Loblaws grocery store at 100 McArthur Ave. on March 29 , between 2:30 and 6 p.m.

OC Transpo route 12 that same night from 9:15 to 9:25 p.m., and then route 6 from 9:25 p.m. until 9:50 p.m.

O'Brien's Pub and Eatery at 1145 Heron Rd. from 10 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.

The Coconut Lagoon Restaurant at 853 St. Laurent Blvd. on March 30 from 4:45 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The Shoppers Drug Mart and Dynacare Laboratory at 150 Montreal Rd. on April 1 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The emergency department of the Ottawa Hospital's general campus from 7:30 p.m. on April 2 until 7:45 p.m. on April 3.

The 7 West unit of the hospital from 5:45 p.m. on April 3 until 5:30 p.m. on April 4.

Pregnant women, babies at higher risk

The new case comes after an Ottawa man travelling abroad developed symptoms of the highly contagious respiratory disease.

Early symptoms include fever, cough, or tiny white spots in the mouth, followed by a blotchy rash three to seven days after the first symptoms appear.

Anyone who was at one of the above locations and falls into one of the categories below, OPH said, is at a higher risk of developing measles:

Born in or after 1970 and never received a measles-containing vaccine.

Has a weakened immune system.

Is pregnant.

Works in the health care or child care sector.

Had a child under younger than one with you when visiting one of the above locations.

People concerned that they may have been exposed to the disease should check their immunization status by consulting their records or calling their health care provider, OPH said.

Anyone who feels ill should isolate themselves, OPH said, and call their physician's office before coming down for a visit so that they can protect other patients.

While OPH said it "strongly" encourages people to vaccinate themselves against measles, people seeking the vaccine should not go to the hospital to get it.