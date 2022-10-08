McNab/Braeside man charged with murder 9 months after woman's death

Police have upgraded a charge against an eastern Ontario man to second-degree murder nearly nine months after a woman was killed in Arnprior, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police officers and paramedics were called to a home in the town just west of Ottawa on Jan. 4, where they found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She was airlifted to hospital, where she died on Jan. 20. The Renfrew OPP detachment identified her Saturday as 32-year-old Sara McKeddie.

Shortly after the original call, police charged a McNab/Braeside, Ont., man with attempted murder.

Renfrew OPP also identified that man Saturday as 32-year-old David Michael Dubois and said he now faces one count of second-degree murder.

Dubois has been in custody since January, OPP said. He is slated to appear in court again on Oct. 27.