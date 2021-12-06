Towers, affordable housing slated for Carling Avenue parking lot

A large parking lot just east of Dow's Lake is one step closer to becoming home to several towers, hundreds of affordable housing units and a new public park.

Ottawa's planning committee approved a zoning amendment for 299 Carling Ave. Monday that would allow the Canada Lands Company to develop a mix of buildings ranging from eight to 20 storeys.

The site — bounded by Bell, Lebreton and Henry streets — is currently home to a ground-level parking lot with 300 spaces.

The Crown corporation already plans to transform a 2.6-hectare site just up the street that once housed the federal government's mining labs into a retail and residential area some are comparing to Toronto's Distillery District.

The plan for the 299 Carling Ave. site would see 20-storey apartment buildings go up along Carling Avenue, descending to 15 and eight storeys as one moves north.

Fifteen per cent of the residential units would be maintained as affordable housing for at least 25 years, according to Monday's report to planning committee.

A public park would also be created along Lebreton Street, as would a privately owned public space on Bell Street.

The quarter-century supply of affordable housing was "one of the biggest positives" to come out of the lengthy public consultation process, said Capital ward Coun. Shawn Menard.

The site's development plan could also potentially attract a much-needed grocery store to the area, Menard said.

The zoning amendment was carried with no debate. It will go to council for final approval.