New daily COVID-19 cases rise again, this time to 27

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting that another 27 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the majority of which are younger than 30.

After weeks of flattening the curve, Ottawa has seen a spike in cases this week. Since Sunday, the has seen an additional 153 new cases of the novel coronavirus, more than the 124 confirmed cases for the entire month of June.

In total, 2,361 cases have been confirmed in the city since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,883 people — or roughly 80 per cent of all cases — are considered recovered.

Almost two-thirds of Friday's cases were young people: five are younger than 10, another five are teenagers and seven are in their 20s.

No deaths were reported Friday, but 215 active cases remain in Ottawa.

Six outbreaks continue at city institutions, including long-term care and child-care facilities.

A CBC News count based on data provided directly by public health units, which avoids lag times in the provincial reporting system, puts the real current toll at 2,789 as of Thursday evening.

Ten people are hospitalized — up one from Thursday's report — and three people are in the intensive care unit.

In western Quebec, there have been 646 confirmed cases of the virus and 33 deaths reported as of 1 p.m. Friday.

Ontario reports 195 new cases

Ontario's Ministry of Health reported an additional 195 cases of COVID-19 on Friday — the majority in people under 40 years old.

The province's official COVID-19 death toll grew by three and is now 2,758.