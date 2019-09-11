Another fire in Donald Street highrise sends 4 to hospital

A seventh-floor apartment caught fire in an Ottawa Community Housing building on Donald Street on Wednesday morning.

Ottawa firefighters were called to the 21-storey building at 251 Donald St. east of the Vanier Parkway at about 8:05 a.m.

Nobody was trapped inside that unit, firefighters said.

Four people taken to hospital in stable condition with issues such as shortness of breath and smoke inhalation, they said.

A dog was also rescued and turned over to bylaw officers.

UPDATE: Fire under control. Residents returning to units except those of 7th floor temporarily displaced while clean up occurs. 4 people transported to hospital by <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaParamedic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaParamedic</a> for smoke inhalation. Firefighters rescued 1 dog now with <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaBylaw?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaBylaw</a> <a href="https://t.co/SVXbcShW5n">https://t.co/SVXbcShW5n</a> —@OttFire

A fire in this building Aug. 2 killed 63-year-old Jean Gagné, while another fire in mid-December 2018 forced all 230 residents from their homes for several days.