Another fire in Donald Street highrise sends 4 to hospital
Ottawa

A seventh-floor apartment caught fire in a community housing building on Donald Street on Wednesday morning.

Fatal fire last month, another major fire there in December

Firefighters checked the rooms of 251 Donald St. after a fire Sept. 11, 2019. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

A seventh-floor apartment caught fire in an Ottawa Community Housing building on Donald Street on Wednesday morning.

Ottawa firefighters were called to the 21-storey building at 251 Donald St. east of the Vanier Parkway at about 8:05 a.m.

Nobody was trapped inside that unit, firefighters said.

Four people taken to hospital in stable condition with issues such as shortness of breath and smoke inhalation, they said.

A dog was also rescued and turned over to bylaw officers.

A fire in this building Aug. 2 killed 63-year-old Jean Gagné, while another fire in mid-December 2018 forced all 230 residents from their homes for several days.

