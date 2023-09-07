Ottawa Police Services Board tables draft budget of $415.5M

The Ottawa Police Services Board tabled a draft operating budget of $415.5 million Wednesday morning — an increase of $13.4 million compared to last year's budget.

In his opening remarks Wednesday, Chief Eric Stubbs cited community demands, increasing crime rates and calls for service, plus more demonstrations, as significant challenges that require a larger budget.

That includes hiring more officers.

Stubbs said the board took direction from the city, designing the budget off council's request to hold proposals for tax hikes at 2.5 per cent, a campaign promise of Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

The budget as presented would see the police tax rate increase by 2.5 per cent, while the assessment growth would increase by 1.5 increase.

In simple terms: this increase would represent $17 for the average homeowner, for a total of $697.

The draft operating budget, as tabled, would represent 8.9 per cent of the city's overall budget.

Funds allocated for stabilization strategy

The chief said the police budget hasn't kept pace with inflationary pressures, "so it is becoming challenging to manage within the envelope being provided."

The morning's meeting represented the first look at a budget that would also implement a three-year staff-stabilization strategy.

It would see 25 new hires in 2024, along with 40 replacements of vacant positions.

By the end of those three years, it will total 555 sworn and civilian positions, equalling 185 hires per year.

Those hires will be linked to attrition, retirements, growth positions and hiring for positions that are vacated due to WSIB or long-term disability, according to deputy chief Steve Bell.

Members are burnt out

Stubbs said his members are tired — often worn down by the amount of overtime they're asked to work and leaving the service little surge capacity.

An Ottawa Police officer sits in their cruiser on Wellington Street below Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

"They are being burned out by the amount of overtime they worked," he said. "Or they're now rejecting overtime or pay duty opportunities due to the toll that has taken on their personal lives and well being."

The non-stop demonstrations in Ottawa have also been difficult on resources, Stubbs said. It was a point echoed by the board's chair, Gail Beck, who wonders whether this cost should be borne by Ottawa taxpayers.

Stubbs said total calls for service have increased more than 18 per cent this year to date. Violent and non-violent crimes are also up, he said, as are Criminal Code offences.

"We've received more than 325,000 calls for service. Our suspected overdose calls attended by police have tripled," he said.

"There have been 13 homicide victims so far this year, and there have been 63 shootings compared to 54 last year."

Stubbs told reporters the service is also reassessing the service delivery model, hoping to pivot to a district policing model, but he didn't share many more details.

"We certainly are developing it where we will be focusing more on the unique needs in specific neighbourhoods," he said.

The budget will be discussed at the finance and audit committee later this month and will need board approval on Nov. 27. It will then need council approval on Dec. 6.