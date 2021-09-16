Federal election results in the Ottawa-Gatineau area
Here are the winners of the 20 ridings in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
Polls close locally at 9:30 p.m. ET.
In Ottawa
-
Carleton:
-
Kanata–Carleton:
-
Nepean:
-
Orléans:
-
Ottawa Centre:
-
Ottawa South:
-
Ottawa–Vanier:
-
Ottawa West–Nepean:
Eastern Ontario
-
Bay of Quinte:
-
Glengarry–Prescott–Russell:
-
Hastings–Lennox and Addington:
-
Kingston and the Islands:
-
Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston:
-
Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes:
-
Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke:
-
Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry:
Western Quebec
-
Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation:
-
Gatineau:
-
Hull–Aylmer:
-
Pontiac:
