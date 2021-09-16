Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·Coming Up

Federal election results in the Ottawa-Gatineau area

Here are the winners of the 20 ridings in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Projected winners in the region's 20 ridings will be posted here

CBC News ·
First Nations leaders are encouraging First Nations people to get out and vote Monday, September 20. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Winners of the 20 ridings in eastern Ontario and western Quebec will be posted here as they come in.

Polls close locally at 9:30 p.m. ET.

In Ottawa

  • Carleton:

  • Kanata–Carleton:

  • Nepean:

  • Orléans: 

  • Ottawa Centre: 

  • Ottawa South: 

  • Ottawa–Vanier: 

  • Ottawa West–Nepean: 

Eastern Ontario

  • Bay of Quinte: 

  • Glengarry–Prescott–Russell:

  • Hastings–Lennox and Addington: 

  • Kingston and the Islands: 

  • Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston: 

  • Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes: 

  • Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke: 

  • Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry: 

Western Quebec

  • Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation: 

  • Gatineau: 

  • Hull–Aylmer: 

  • Pontiac: 

National results can be found here.

