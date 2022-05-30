Provincial election results in the Ottawa area
Here are the winners of the 16 ridings in eastern Ontario.
There are 16 ridings in eastern Ontario for the 2022 provincial election
Winners of the 16 ridings in eastern Ontario will be posted here as they come in.
Polls close locally at 9 p.m. ET.
In Ottawa:
-
Carleton: Goldie Ghamari
-
Kanata–Carleton
-
Nepean
-
Orléans
-
Ottawa Centre
-
Ottawa South
-
Ottawa–Vanier
-
Ottawa West–Nepean
Eastern Ontario:
-
Bay of Quinte: Todd Smith
-
Glengarry–Prescott–Russell
-
Hastings–Lennox and Addington
-
Kingston and the Islands
-
Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston: John Jordan
-
Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes: Steve Clark
-
Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke: John Yakabuski
-
Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry: Nolan Quinn
