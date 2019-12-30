10-year-olds sketch out their hopes and fears for the coming decade

It's the start of a new decade — and it's time to check in on the next generation as they prepare to take on the 2020s.

We recently spoke to a group of 10-year-olds at one Gatineau, Que., elementary school, asking them to illustrate their visions for the decade to come.

It turns out they have both big dreams for themselves and serious worries about the future of the planet.

Their answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Sarvenaaz Sydee

Sarvenaaz Sydee foresees robots, rocket boots and hovercars in the next decade — although she's not sure they'll be available outside of California. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

What I drew: In my picture, I drew that there's not much pollution because I hope they fix that. I think there's going to be a lot more artificial intelligence, so I drew some robots. There's some hovering cars on the bottom and people are going to be on rocket boots.

These are just ads, because Red Lobster is my favourite restaurant.

I think this will be what California will look like because it's warmer there ... I'll have to move.

My plans for 2030: I'll be going to med school.

What a decade means: It feels like a really long time when you think about it but when you lived it, it didn't feel that long.

Connor Morriss

Connor Morriss says he wants to go to Ohio State and study to become an orthodontist by the end of the next decade. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

What I drew: [The character in the bottom left] is really excited, but he's not at the same time, because he noticed there's cracks in the building and pollution everywhere.

My plans for 2030: I want to go to college and I want to be an orthodontist. I want to go to Ohio State. I want to have a good job and maybe a wife and kids.

Thomas Long

Thomas Long, 10, says he drew Earth as seen from space with rising ocean levels due to pollution in the water. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

What I drew: These are big garbage piles ... building up on the sea. This water, with the pollution, is taking our land away from us. If we keep doing that for the next decade, we might not have anything left.

My plans for 2030: I think I'll have a job and I'll be working. [My parents] will be retired.

What a decade means: I think we did a lot to improve our technology and our system, but I still think we should improve on not polluting.

Marcus John

Marcus John says he drew his prediction for the next decade with a warning about littering and clear cutting. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

What I drew: I decided to include some smoke of pollution from the hotel. [On the hill] there's a whole bunch of pollution that people to decided to throw away. They wanted to make some more room on the hill so they started cutting down trees. They left the axe there for later.

My plans for 2030: I'll be in school because I want to be an engineer. I want to be able to build my own building. I'll be living alone and I hope I'll still be with all my friends and that I'll still have fun.

Here are some more drawings

Miriem Cherki drew Earth as seen from space. She wants to become a doctor and says she wants to make the world better for all humans. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Xavier Proulx's drawing includes long-anticipated flying cars taking to the skies. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Sila Longchap's drawing includes an alien invasion. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Thanks to the students of South Hull Elementary. Happy New Year and a happy new decade!