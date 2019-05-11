CBC Ottawa wins RTDNA awards for tornado, homelessness coverage

CBC Ottawa has taken home a pair of national digital news awards for its coverage of the 2018 tornadoes and for an in-depth look into homelessness.

The Radio Television Digital News Association recognized the work of journalists across the country at a gala Saturday evening in Toronto.

CBC Ottawa's online news team won the Gord Sinclair Award for covering live special events for its reporting on the six tornadoes that touched down in the Ottawa-Gatineau area last September.

That coverage included timelines, photo slideshows, infographics, and powerful stories from the people most affected by the devastating storm.

CBC Ottawa also won the Dave Rogers Award for best long feature for Homeless for the Holidays, which explored the realities of life for people living on the streets and in local shelters during the Christmas season.

As part of the series, the CBC's Laura Osman and Jennifer Chevalier spent time getting to know a handful of people who live at Shepherds of Good Hope, an overcrowded shelter on the edge of the ByWard Market.